Truck catches fire after crashing near New Hampshire tollbooth on I-95 causing delays
HAMPTON, N.H. - A truck caught fire after crashing near a tollbooth on I-95 in Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday, causing major delays and leaving one man with serious injuries.
It happened just after 4 p.m. heading northbound. Police said that 43-year-old Patrick Jones of South Portland, Maine struck a concrete abutment next to a tollbooth after changing lanes, which caused his truck to fly through the air before crashing and catching fire.
Police said that there was a child in the truck, but they were not hurt. Jones received serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the crash.
There was a tollbooth attendant working at the time, but they were not injured.
Police are investigating what caused the crash, but they did say that impairment was not a suspicion.