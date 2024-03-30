Watch CBS News
Truck catches fire after crashing near New Hampshire tollbooth on I-95 causing delays

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

HAMPTON, N.H. - A truck caught fire after crashing near a tollbooth on I-95 in Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday, causing major delays and leaving one man with serious injuries.

It happened just after 4 p.m. heading northbound. Police said that 43-year-old Patrick Jones of South Portland, Maine struck a concrete abutment next to a tollbooth after changing lanes, which caused his truck to fly through the air before crashing and catching fire.

The car struck a concrete abutment before flying through the car and crashing. New Hampshire State Police

Police said that there was a child in the truck, but they were not hurt. Jones received serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the crash.

There was a tollbooth attendant working at the time, but they were not injured.

Police are investigating what caused the crash, but they did say that impairment was not a suspicion.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 11:19 PM EDT

