Massachusetts driver charged with speeding at 134 mph in New Hampshire

A driver from Massachusetts was arrested in New Hampshire after state police said he was speeding at 134 miles per hour.

New Hampshire troopers were out looking for speeding drivers Saturday as part of a traffic enforcement initiative. They said they caught 20 drivers going 90 miles per hour or faster. Three of them were going faster than 100 mph.

But one stood out.

Around 7:15 a.m. they got a call that several sports cars were speeding on Interstate 293 north near the Hooksett tolls. A trooper began tracking the drivers from the air.

"As the cars approached the rest area, one of them sped up rapidly, passing several other vehicles. The Trooper in the aircraft observed the car, a white 2016 BMW, driving at 134 mph," state police said in a statement Monday.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Robert Low of Webster, Massachusetts, was pulled over and arrested. He's charged with reckless driving, but a court date has not been set.

Robert Low New Hampshire State Police

In just three hours Saturday, state police said they found a total of 34 motor vehicle violations in the area.

There's a $620 fine for reckless driving in New Hampshire and you can lose your driver's license for two months. State Police said the standard fine for going faster than 86 mph is $434.

The speed limit on I-293 ranges from 65 mph to 70 mph.