New Hampshire psychiatric unit patient dies after altercation with guards, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. – A man died following a physical altercation with corrections officers in a New Hampshire psychiatric unit over the weekend, the New Hampshire Attorney General announced on Monday.

Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire State Police are investigating the death of 50-year-old Jason Rothe.

Rothe was a resident at the Secure Psychiatric Unite (SPU) in Concord. Formella said the facility is located on the State Prison campus, but is a separate institution overseen by a medical director.

On Saturday, Rothe became unresponsive following the altercation with multiple corrections offers, Formella said.

Officers performed CPR, but Rothe was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

An autopsy was performed Sunday. Rothe's cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The Department of Corrections released a statement following Rothe's death.

"The Department of Corrections strives to provide adequate and appropriate care to all residents regardless of their history. Any death of a resident under the care and custody of the Department is a tragedy and the Department extends its sympathy to the family of Mr. Rothe," the department said.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending review, the Department of Corrections said.