New Hampshire 2026 primary election results for Senate, governor and more

New Hampshire held its state primary election Tuesday to decide who will be on the ballot just eight weeks before the general election in November.

The most closely watched race is the one for retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's seat. Eight people were on the ballot in the Republican primary with former Senators John Sununu and Scott Brown the top contenders. President Trump endorsed Sununu in February, even though Brown was Trump's ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during his first term. Sununu called the president a "loser" in 2024.

In the Democratic primary there were five candidates on the ballot. Congressman Chris Pappas was an early leader in the race, but democratic socialist Karishma Manzur, a research scientist with a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology, had been rising in the polls. Shaheen backed Pappas.

Voters in the 1st Congressional District also chose nominees for Pappas's open seat. There were nine Democrats in the race, including Shaheen's daughter, Stefany Shaheen. On the Republican side, five candidates competed for the nomination.

In the race for governor, incumbent Kelly Ayotte is running for a second term against two other candidates in the Republican primary. Cinde Warmington ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

There were also primary races for another seat in Congress, the state senate, state representative and executive council.