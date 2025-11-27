Video shows man robbing pizza restaurant at gunpoint in Dover, New Hampshire

Surveillance video shows a man robbing a pizza restaurant in Dover, New Hampshire, at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

It happened at Papa Jay's Pizzeria on Broadway Street just after 7 p.m. Dover Police said that the suspect entered through a back door into the kitchen area before threatening the employees with the gun. Surveillance video shows the suspect instructing an employee to open the cash register and put all of the money into a bag, including the change from the drawer.

An employee takes cash out of the register while the suspect stands close by. Papa Jay's Pizzeria

The suspect then leaves through the same door before heading north, according to police.

The suspect could also be seen smacking something out of an employee's hand during the video. Police said that no one was hurt during the incident and no gunshots were fired. The amount of money taken is unknown.

Papa Jay's Pizzeria took to Facebook after the incident, posting several surveillance video angles and asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Police said that the video, once released to the public, "developed information leading them to arrest" 36-year-old Brice Charest from Dover. Charest was arrested at his home and charged with robbery. He is due in Dover District Court at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with any additional information about the robbery is asked to call Dover Police at 603-742-4646.

Dover, New Hampshire is located approximately 66 miles north of Boston. It is near the Maine and New Hampshire border. The city has a population of under 33,000