Injured hiker gets engaged after fall on New Hampshire mountain, carried down on stretcher

Rescuers had to carry an injured hiker down from the summit of a New Hampshire mountain on a stretcher over the weekend, but that didn't stop her from getting engaged.

Alexis Hardy, a 29-year-old from Sandown, was hiking Mount Kearsarge in Warner Saturday with her now-fiance Tim Dupere when she fell and hurt her leg, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Dupere had plans to propose during the scenic hike, but now Hardy was injured and unable to walk.

They called for help, and rescuers who tracked down the couple on the Barlow Trail brought a stretcher to carry Hardy off the mountain. The ordeal didn't stop Dupere from following through on his big plans.

The couple still got engaged after a fall on a New Hampshire mountain. NH Fish and Game

"Once rescue efforts were underway, Dupere asked Hardy for her hand in marriage, presenting an engagement ring," the department said. "She said yes!"

Photos show the happy couple posing with rescuers and showing off the ring at the summit with Hardy on the stretcher. She was then carried down the mountain and taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The couple posed with rescuers after the engagement. NH Fish and Game

The department is reminding hikers to buy a "Hike Safe" card. The $25 per person card protects people from liability for costs if they need to be rescued outdoors in New Hampshire.

Mount Kearsarge has an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet. The popular hiking destination in Merrimack County is known for its views of Boston on a clear day. It's also one of the oldest mountains in the state, formed by glaciers more than 25,000 years ago, according to the New Hampshire Parks and Recreation Department.