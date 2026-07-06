State Police across New England crack down on dangerous driving

Law enforcement agencies across New England are stepping up enforcement on highways this summer as part of a coordinated effort to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors.

Law enforcement leaders from all six New England states joined New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte on Monday to announce increased patrols through July targeting distracted, impaired, speeding and wrong-way drivers during the busy summer travel season.

"As we know, there's so much driving on our roads during these holidays to see our beautiful states," Ayotte said. "We want to make sure that you get to your destination safely and that means taking your time."

In coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the goal of the "New England Drive to Save Lives" Campaign is to reduce crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways as well as shift the driver's mindset.

"The Massachusetts State Police will be out in full force this summer to enforce our laws and ensure that everyone who travels on our state's highways can do so with the confidence that they will arrive at their destination safely," Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Dante Demarco said.

New Hampshire State Police Capt. Steve Sloper, who has spent nearly two decades patrolling the Granite State's highways, said distracted driving has become an increasing concern.

"We try to put messaging out to the public, try to be out there to enforce all of these items," Sloper said. "In the past 10, 15 years, I've seen an uptick in distracted driving."

During a ride-along with Sloper near Bedford, New Hampshire it did not take long to spot a driver looking at a cellphone while behind the wheel.

"You can't be on the phone when you're driving, right? You got to be hands-free," Sloper told the driver during the traffic stop.

While the stop included an educational conversation about New Hampshire's hands-free law, after running their license, Sloper noted the driver had multiple prior violations.

For Sloper, the increased enforcement campaign is ultimately focused on preventing tragedies and keeping families safe on the road.

"My family is on the road, your family is on the roads, and we like everyone to get to their destination safely," he added.