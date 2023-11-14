New Hampshire Ice Castles returning for winter season

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. – Preparations for a New Hampshire winter staple are underway.

Though winter has not yet begun, construction started at the Ice Castles in North Woodstock.

This year's festivities will once again include horse-drawn wagon rides, a light walk, a pub ice bar, and a winter fairy village.

The ice castle design will be new this year and will feature slides, tunnels, and other sculptures.

All of the castles are made completely from ice. It takes 20 ice artists to make the creations, harvesting the icicles and placing them one at a time.

Crews began construction in early October. Work has been continuing in the weeks since with hopes of opening by late December or early January, depending on the weather.

"We absolutely love being a part of the community here in North Woodstock," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement. "The excitement our visitors bring year after year drives us to not only meet their expectations, but to exceed them. This year we are rolling out a new castle design that we can't wait to share with our visitors."

Tickets to the Ice Castles will be available November 29.