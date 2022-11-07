New Hampshire voters say Election Day is "all about the economy"

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the battle for Congress, eyes are now on New Hampshire as Republican candidate, retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc threatens to unseat incumbent Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Both candidates made last-minute pitches Monday. Hassan appeared with other Democrats, Rep. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, Tom Sherman, who is running for governor, and New Hampshire senior Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Hassan told a crowd of supporters that she is a moderate, willing to reach across the aisle to get things done. She touted her work tackling prescription drug prices and supporting veterans. She also said she is working on combating the high cost of fuel.

"I am leading a push, a bipartisan push to get the administration to release more home heating fuel from a reserve that the federal government runs," Hassan said.

Hassan also painted her opponent as "extreme."

"He also has denied the 2020 election. He is trying to cast doubt on Tuesday's election," Hassan said.

Before the primary, Bolduc cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, only to reverse course more recently.

WBZ-TV asked him Monday whether he would concede if he lost his election.

"I'm not even considering conceding because I'm not going to lose. I'm going to win this race and she's going to be the one that calls me to concede," Bolduc said.

On policy, Bolduc said he will work toward energy independence for the U.S.

"I want to reinvest in our energy infrastructure in that we open up the XL pipeline, we allow drilling on federal lands, we allow exploration," he said.

The Hassan-Bolduc race is not the only one to watch in New Hampshire. Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas is also defending his seat against Republican and former Trump aid, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Pappas said he would defend abortion rights and that Leavitt "cheered" when she heard that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Leavitt said if elected, she would not vote for a federal abortion ban. She said she is focused on tackling inflation and controlling the border between U.S. and Mexico.

Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster is also running for re-election. Kuster is putting abortion front and center in her campaign. Her opponent, Republican businessman Bob Burns said he is focused on inflation.