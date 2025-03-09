Man fell asleep at the wheel in the middle of New Hampshire road, police say

Man allegedly found asleep at the wheel in New Hampshire charged with DUI

Two people were arrested for reckless behavior on the road in New Hampshire on Saturday morning. One man allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in the middle of the roadway and the other is accused of driving more than 120 miles per hour with two young children in the car.

Allegedly fell asleep at the wheel

Nicholas Walton, 18, of Goffstown, was allegedly found sleeping in his Ford F-150 pickup early Saturday morning at 5:19 a.m. in the middle of Route 13 in Dunbarton. State Police said they had to break a window to get inside and wake up Walton. They allegedly told him to put his truck in park but police said Walton drove forward and hit a first responder's vehicle.

Nicholas Walton in a mugshot taken on March 8, 2025. New Hampshire State Police

Walton now faces several charges, including disobeying an officer, aggravated DUI, unlawful possession/intoxication, transporting alcohol by a minor and an open container. He is set to be arraigned in Concord District Court at a later date.

Accused of driving 122 mph

Later in the morning, police said 18-year-old Jaden Cummings, of Manchester, was driving erratically on 93 South in Londonderry with a woman and two infants in the car on Saturday morning at around 11 a.m. He allegedly reached speeds of 122 miles per hour in his Dodge Charger Hellcat.

Cummings was arrested and charged with reckless operation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He will be arraigned on April 11 in Derry District Court.

No other information on either incident was immediately available.