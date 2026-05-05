New Hampshire man who helps find lost pets has had drone shot at 4 times

A dog rescue drone operator had his drone shot at while trying to find a missing dog in Effingham, New Hampshire. When he zoomed in on a heat signature, he found a man with a loaded rifle pointing right at him.

"I zoom in and there's a guy with a scoped rifle aimed right at the drone," said Rob Russell of 2A TAC Air OPS Drone Services. He is a former law enforcement officer and retired military member who has had his drone shot at before. "Yes, this is number four. Thankfully, only one time one of my drones was actually struck by gunfire and that was in Maine."

FAA says shooting drones is illegal

WBZ reached out to the FAA, and in a statement, they said in part, "It's illegal under federal law to shoot at an aircraft. Shooting at any aircraft, including an unmanned aircraft, poses a significant safety hazard." Shooting at an aircraft could result in civil or criminal charges.

A man with a rifle allegedly fired a shot at a drone being used to search for a missing dog in Effingham, New Hampshire. 2A TAC Air OPS Drone Services

"U.S. air space is navigable air space, so basically your backyard is air space, and I realize not everyone wants to agree with this, but I am stating what the law is," said Russell. "If you are going to shoot a gun into the sky, those bullets are going to come down somewhere, and that is also a legitimate concern."

Russell was trying to find a dog named Lulu who had been missing for three days in Effingham, New Hampshire. He thought he spotted something, which is why he was hovering 400 feet over the property.

It turns out, the dog's owners recognized the man with the gun and went to explain the situation to him. After a conversation, Russell decided not to report the incident to police, but he has for other shooting attempts on his drone. Before Russell searches for a dog, he contacts local law enforcement to let them know, and he posts on social media warning neighbors.

Lost dog found

As for Lulu, she was eventually found using the drone, but not before a run in with an animal in the woods.

Lulu, a lost dog, was found using a drone in Effingham, NH. 2A TAC Air OPS Drone Services



"She had a face full of porcupine quills. She has already been to the vet, and is feeling great, and has the quills out. The family couldn't be happier," said Russell.