Man arrested after allegedly urinating in aisle on New Hampshire-bound American Airlines flight

BUFFALO – A man was arrested on Wednesday after federal authorities say he allegedly urinated in the aisle of an American Airlines flight that was headed to New Hampshire from Chicago but diverted to land in Buffalo.

Neil McCarthy arrested on American Airlines flight

Neil McCarthy, a 25-year-old man who is from Oregon, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure following the incident on a flight from Chicago to New Hampshire.

The charge could lead to a maximum of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Flight diverted to Buffalo Niagra International Airport

The plane that was destined for Manchester, New Hampshire instead landed at Buffalo Niagra International Airport.

A Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) police officer boarded the plane and spoke to the flight attendant, who described the incident. McCarthy was subsequently arrested and escorted off the plane.

Following McCarthy's removal from the airplane, the flight continued on to New Hampshire.

Neil McCarthy appears before U.S. magistrate judge

After being taken into custody, McCarthy made an initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge and was released on his own recognizance.

"The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty," the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located about an hour north of Boston. American Airlines is one of seven airlines that operate out of the New Hampshire airport.

No further information about the incident is currently available.