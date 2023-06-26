New golf league will feature Boston team, owned by Fenway Sports Group

BOSTON -- A creative new golf league is coming in 2024, and Boston fans will have a team to root for when it begins.

TGL, which will pit six teams of three PGA Tour pros against each other in an arena-golf venue, will feature a team representing Boston. It's just the second home city to be named in the league, with Los Angeles having been announced earlier this month.

Fenway Sports Group -- which owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing -- owns the Boston team in this new golf venture. The Los Angeles team is owned by Alexis Ohanian and Serena and Venus Williams.

TGL's competitions will take place in a custom-built golf arena. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Xander Schaueffele and Rickie Fowler have already committed to the league. Woods and McIlroy formed the league, along with former TV executive Mike McCarley, as part of a venture called TMRW Sports.

👀 our custom-built arena, featuring a virtual course complete with a tech-infused short-game complex. pic.twitter.com/iPYxwz7eOK — TGL (@TGL) August 24, 2022

The league was initially announced last August, with an expected start date of January 2024.

While Boston will have a team, it won't be hosting any events. The weekly matches will take place in an arena being built in Florida at Palm Beach State College, with broadcasts expected to take place on Monday nights from January through April.