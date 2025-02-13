Revolution push up start time of Saturday's preseason finale at Gillette Stadium

If you're heading to Gillette Stadium on Saturday for the New England Revolution's preseason finale, your day is going to start a little earlier than initially planned. Kickoff for Saturday's exhibition match between the Revs and Hartford Athletic has been moved up seven hours thanks to the New England weather.

The Revolution and Hartford (which plays in the USL Championship) were scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. But that tilt is now a matinee, with the start time bumped up to 12:30 p.m. because of some winter weather in the Foxboro forecast, the Revolution announced Thursday.

February may seem a little early for soccer in New England, but the Revs don't have much time left before the start of the MLS regular season. The 2025 campaign is just over a week away, with the Revolution set to kick things off with a road tilt against Nashville SC on Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m.

The Revs will play their first regular-season home game on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m., one of three home games for New England during the month. So some cold matches are in the future for Revs fans when the 2025 season kicks off.

New England Revolution preseason

The Revolution are back in New England after spending a month in much warmer weather. The club was down in Bradenton, Florida for preseason training, which wrapped up Tuesday with a 1-0 preseason win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship.

New England midfielder Jack Panayotou scored the only goal from either side on Tuesday, while the Revolution defense logged another clean sheet in the match -- it's third of the preseason.

Caleb Porter's club went 3-1-1 during its preseason slate in the Sunshine State. New England's only preseason loss was a 2-0 defeat by Atlanta United FC last Saturday.