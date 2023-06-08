Revolution hit the lanes for annual "Bowl for a Goal" to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts

FOXBORO - The New England Revolution traded their cleats for bowling shoes Wednesday night; the pros showing up big at the "Bowl for a Goal" benefit. The fundraiser supports the success of their Unified Team, made up of Massachusetts Special Olympians and volunteer partners. The event raised a record amount of approximately $125,000.

"When you can start on a field and play soccer, people see our athletes' abilities and when they can play that sport and use their abilities with their peers it also changes the culture off the field," explained Special Olympics Massachusetts President Mary Beth McMahon.

This is the Revs' ninth season with Unified Soccer; the pros really promote its message of inclusion.

"It's always awesome to give back in any way possible. It's their time to shine. We love supporting them in everything they do. It's really fun," said New England Revolution defender Brandon Bye.

And oh, how they shine!

"It's the most big deal thing I've ever been through in my life. I've learned so much from all the players and it's made me a better person and a better player," said teammate Sofia Teixeira from Hingham.

The Special Olympics athletes worked hard to make this team. They work hard in so many parts of life.

"I tried to be really, really good and put a lot of work in. I tried to sprint down the field, sprint back on defense, sprint back on offense, pass it," said teammate Jimmy Koshivas from Ipswich.

Already winners, from whom we all can learn.

"It's an amazing feeling. A dream come true. I just keep waking up to it," said teammate Radley Theolien from Dorchester.

The 16 members of the Unified Team will play two matches later this summer, beginning with a June 17 home match against the Chicago Fire FC Unified Team at Gillette Stadium. The squad will then travel to Tennessee to face Nashville SC's Unified Team at Geodis Park on August 20.