Mike Vrabel gets Patriots players, coaches blue collar work shirts, "I love them."

Mike Vrabel has been building a new culture in the New England Patriots locker room this season and it's been paying off.

It even includes a wardrobe reward for the players and coaches.

Back on November 10, he gave them blue, collared "work shirts" with their last names above the pockets on the left side to remind them it's time to get down to business.

At his weekly press conference Friday, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer had his on and was asked about it.

"I love them. Feels like when you put it on, like you're at work. I like it. I like that feeling," Springer said.

“I love them. Feels like when you put it on, you’re at work,” he says. pic.twitter.com/FdezjjdPee — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 28, 2025

"Yeah, I'm a gift giver. I like to give gifts," Vrabel told reporters on November 11. "One thing I picked up, Bubba Ventrone did that in Cleveland and I thought that was a good-looking shirt. So, I got one in brown last year. I thought it looked better in blue, so we got the guys some of those shirts. I thought it'd be fun. I liked it. They liked it in Cleveland, so that's kind of what it was."

Back in the day, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a couple of ways to remind players and coaches that football is all business if you want to win.

He's well known for his slogan, "Do your job." At the Patriots Super Bowl parade in February 2017, he also famously led the crowd at Boston City Hall Plaza in a "no days off" chant.

Vrabel's Patriots go for their tenth win in a row Monday night against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.