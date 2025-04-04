Patriots announce dates for 2025 offseason workout program

There is still a long way to go before the 2025 NFL season, but the New England Patriots will start hitting the practice field next week. Mike Vrabel and his new coaching staff will begin welcoming players into the building when voluntary workouts begin on Monday.

New/returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he was eager to finally start talking football with quarterback Drake Maye when he spoke with reporters on Thursday, and they'll get to legally begin chatting pigskin on Monday on the first day of offseason workouts.

We won't hear from players on Monday, but the Patriots are making a player or two available on both Tuesday and Thursday. We could hear from Maye for the first time this offseason (at least in Foxboro) along with a few of the new faces the team added throughout the offseason. Vrabel will also take the podium for a pre-draft press conference April 15.

The spring schedules for all 32 NFL teams were announced Thursday, and the Patriots have 10 OTA sessions on the docket before the team's three-day mandatory minicamp in June.

Patriots offseason workout dates

First day of workouts: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

Organized team activities (OTAs): May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

The NFL's offseason program consists of three phases, the first of which limits teams to just meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehab. The first phase makes up the initial two weeks of the offseason program.

The second phase goes for three weeks and allows on-field workouts, individual and group drills, and players lining up opposite each other. But offensive players can only line up against other offensive players, and defensive players against other defensive players. No live contract is permitted in the second phase.

The third phase consists of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, which will take place over a month. That's when teams can start partaking in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, but full pads and live contact are still not permitted. Players won't start hitting each other until training camp arrives in late July.