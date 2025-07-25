Patriots will reveal new alternate "Rivalries" uniforms on Monday

We know the Patriots will wear their red "Pat Patriot" uniforms twice during the 2025 NFL season. They'll also don new alternate "Rivalries" threads for their Thursday Night Football tilt against the New York Jets in November, the team announced Friday.

What will those alternate unis look like? You have to wait until next week to find out.

The Patriots made a pair of social media posts on Friday teasing their new uniforms, which will be officially revealed on Monday, August 28.

The Patriots 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 uniform will be revealed August 28.@usnikefootball | @NFL pic.twitter.com/SCuteevIk4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 25, 2025

Batten down the hatches…a Nor’easter hits the 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 game on November 13 vs. the New York Jets.@usnikefootball | @NFL pic.twitter.com/s5Yuuo3q3L — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 25, 2025

There's not much to take from those two posts, with the first video showing a current road white uniform blowing in the rain and wind. The second video pumps up the Boston vs. New York rivalry and tells fans to "Batten down the hatches…a Nor'easter hits the 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 game on November 13 vs. the New York Jets," so maybe they'll have some kind of weather theme to them.

We'll find out Monday if the new threads are better than the old "Color Rush" uniforms teams had to previously trot out for TNF games, or just as ugly.

Each team is getting a new alternate look this season as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" uniform program, which the league initially announced back in April. The Jets will also reveal their rivalry unis on Monday, but they won't be wearing them on Nov. 13 in Foxboro.

Patriots Throwback Games

Patriots fans will get to see the team wear a variety of uniforms at Gillette this season. While the usual home blues will dominate most of the Foxboro slate, the Patriots announced they'll be wearing their red throwback uniforms in Week 3 when the Steelers come to town and in Week 13 when they host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.