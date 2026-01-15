How much do Patriots-Texans tickets cost? They are the cheapest in the divisional round.

Tickets to see the Patriots take on the Texans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium are coming in as the cheapest ticket in the divisional round, but how much are fans willing to pay to get in?

"Maybe $1,000 or $1,500. It depends on the seating," said Patriots fan Juan Carlos.

"Nothing! But I love the Patriots," said Pats fan Dan Barry. "It's going to be possibly cold, bad weather, which is good for the Patriots, but take hours to get out. My wife makes a lovely chili, and we huddle with our sons. It's terrific to watch the game that way."

NFL divisional round ticket cost

Last week, WBZ told fans about a mid-week price drop for the wild card matchup between the Patriots and Chargers. If that drop confused fans, buckle up for this week. People can get in for $263 on Ticketmaster.

According to ticket sales analysis company Victory Live, the average price for Pats-Texans tickets is $486 dollars. That's hundreds of dollars less than every other game this weekend.

Tickets for Rams against the Bears is the highest average ticket at $855, while Bills and Broncos comes in the spot just above the Pats at $701.

"Maybe it's because they were a bad team one to two years ago and now, they are really good," said Carlos.

While this is Drake Maye's first playoff run, Tom Brady's last game in a Patriots uniform came in the wild card round in 2020. The team lost to Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans. WBZ covered that game and the ticket prices then.

"Tickets start right around 100 bucks to get you in the door," said Ace Ticket Sales Manager Ryan Kelley back in 2020. "They will go up to $250 or more for some of the best seats in the house."

Tom Brady or Drake Maye?

That's a bargain to see the greatest player of all time, but who would fans pay more to see in the playoffs? Brady or Maye?

"I love Drake Maye. Tom Brady is wonderful, but I love Drake Maye," said Barry.

"Nah, Tom Brady. That's the GOAT. That's my favorite player," said Pats fan Jordan Whitaker. "Drake Maye he's cool, but Tom Brady had a different aura to him."