New England Patriots fans left with plenty of uncertainty after end to miserable season

Bill Belichick won't talk about his future after Patriots' Week 18 loss to Jets

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots miserable season came to an end in the snow at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Sunday.

"I was surprised. I thought it was going to be a lot lighter crowd, and everyone was into it. It was a good time," Patriots fan Joe Mack told WBZ-TV.

Despite the loss to the New York Jets, there were some memories made.

"This was our first game, huh, buddy?" said Patriots fan David Algier, who was at the game with his son.

Fans are now left wondering what the future holds with special teams captain Matthew Slater possibly ready for retirement.

Matthew Slater and Robert Kraft speak before the game at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Foxboro. Winslow Townson / Getty Images

"I'm appreciative of all the love and support I've received this whole season," Slater told reporters after the game.

"He's given us everything that he had, and all we can say is, 'thank you,'" Algier said.

Patriots fans are also wondering about the team's biggest question - will head coach Bill Belichick return?

"As far as the future goes, I'll sit down with Robert at some point," Belichick told reporters after the game.

Bill Belichick leaves a news conference at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Foxboro. Winslow Townson / Getty Images

We asked Patriots fans what they think about a Belichick return.

"I think he's one of the brightest minds in the game," said one fan.

However, others weren't as convinced Belichick should come back.

"I think the season could have been better. I think we could get a new coach here, maybe," said one young Patriots fan.

Despite the frustrations, the game was packed with people cheering on the Patriots one last time until next fall.

"It gave me a really New England vibe," said one fan.

Heading into the off-season, there are a lot of unanswered questions about the Patriots future, including what leadership will look like and who will be on the field come next season. Fans are hoping to get those answers in the near future.