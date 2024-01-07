Matthew Slater greets parents on field, Patriots honor longtime captain with special hoodies in warmups

Patriots GameDay: Matthew Slater feeling the emotions ahead of what could be his final NFL game

Patriots GameDay: Matthew Slater feeling the emotions ahead of what could be his final NFL game

Patriots GameDay: Matthew Slater feeling the emotions ahead of what could be his final NFL game

FOXBORO -- There were several special moments for Patriots captain Matthew Slater ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Before what will likely be the final game of his 16-year NFL career -- all of which came in New England -- Slater shared a special moment with his parents.

Slater's dad -- Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater -- and his mom Annie were both on the field ahead of Sunday's kickoff. The veteran special teamer made sure to give them a big hug before getting into game mode.

Slater credits his parents for where he is now and everything that he has accomplished on the football field. And those accomplishments are plentiful.

The 38-year-old is not just one of the best special teams players to ever lace up a pair of cleats, but he's also one of the most-respected players in the NFL. The Patriots honored their 13-year captain on Sunday by wearing No. 18 hoodies during warmups. Players and owner Robert Kraft donned the Slater-themed threads, which included a list of Slater's accolades over his 16 year career.

While fans know Slater best as a three-time Super Bowl champ, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and a five-time All-Pro, it's the "Son, Father, Husband, Teammate" part that Slater is likely most proud of. That's just who Matthew Slater is.

📸 Closer look at the Matthew Slater hoodies the Patriots players wore for warmups #WBZ 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/6L0iyPfaRt — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 7, 2024

RKK & Slate 🫶 pic.twitter.com/nOZBOaXVr5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 7, 2024

Slater tributes weren't just limited to the field at Gillette Stadium. Former teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman each took to social media to honor Slater, with Brady calling his former teammate, "One of a kind in every way" in a post to his Instagram account.

Tom Brady with a message to Matthew Slater on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dC35sWJhll — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) January 7, 2024

Edelman didn't have any words to share, so he went with a Vince McMahon meme.

Dad what was having Matt Slater as a teammate like? https://t.co/DEwhjYIdci pic.twitter.com/rMTtbjEnPE — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 7, 2024

Slater was beloved by anyone who made their way through Foxboro throughout his 16-year career. He hasn't made any definitive statement about his future, but he certainly sounded like he was ready to retire when talking about the emotions he expects to feel Sunday in an interview with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton for Week 18's Patriots GameDay.

"It will be tough. But I think for me, I just have to stay focused on doing my job, which is what I've always tried to do," said Slater. "Enjoy the moments, take everything in and just go out there and try to play well. That's what I've tried to do my whole career on Sundays. For the guys around me, for my team, for my family.

We'll see if Bill Belichick has anything planned for his longtime captain during Sunday's game, and if Slater has any update on his future once the game clock hits zero.