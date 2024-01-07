From Bill Belichick's future to a top draft pick: What's next for the New England Patriots?

Patriots GameDay: No decision on Bill Belichick; Is Sunday the last game for Matthew Slater?

BOSTON -- The worst season of Bill Belichick's tenure as head coach in New England came to an end Sunday afternoon, and the Patriots are on to 2024. But will Belichick be part of the team's future?

While it was a foregone conclusion since late October, the Patriots missed the playoffs for the second straight season and the third time since Tom Brady left. New England hasn't won a playoff game since beating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019. Without Brady at quarterback, the Patriots have gone 29-38 over the last four seasons.

Following a 4-13 season in 2023, big changes could be afoot in Foxboro. Massive, seismic changes. It all starts at the top with Bill Belichick.

Will Robert and Jonathan Kraft move on from Belichick after 24 seasons in New England? Will he get another shot to right the ship in the post-Brady era? Everything starts with this one gigantic decision by the Krafts.

But there are also some big decisions to make in free agency, not to mention an extremely important draft selection to make come April. Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots, in what is going to be an absolutely hectic and potentially franchise-altering offseason

Will the Patriots move on from Bill Belichick?

This is obviously the biggest question not just in Foxboro, but around the NFL. Belichick is set to meet with Robert and Jonathan Kraft this week (reportedly on Monday), where they'll discuss what went wrong the last four-plus months, and figure out if they want this relationship to continue.

Moving on from Belichick would obviously change everything with the Patriots. And while Belichick is one of the three most important people in Patriots franchise history, no one would really fault the Krafts for making the move after the last four seasons.

Belichick the coach still gets his players to play hard, but Belichick the GM is responsible for the team's lack of talent on the roster, especially on the offensive side. While the defense is a pretty solid unit, Belichick has failed to build up the offense and surrounded any of his quarterbacks with some real talent. That stunted the Mac Jone's growth -- as did last year's decision to have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge coach the offense -- and the Patriots are back to square one at the most important position on the field.

Belichick can reportedly save his job if he admits fault and cedes some of the roster decision-making when he meets with the Krafts, according to Mark Daniels of Mass Live. But the 71-year-old does everything his way, so we'll see if he's willing to give up any power.

If it is the end of Belichick in New England, that would trigger a landslide for the Patriots. The team will not just need a new head coach but also new GM as well.

Will the Krafts go outside the organization to fill either role? Will they go back to someone with previous experience in New England like Dave Ziegler, Jon Robinson, or Scott Pioli, or will they try to pluck someone from the upper-tier franchise like San Francisco or Baltimore? The same question applies for the head coach position. Jerod Mayo could be in line to take over, but the Krafts may also want to tear it down and start anew with a fresh voice that is not connected to Belichick.

There are a ton of questions and no answers right now. We may not get those answers until later this week.

But whatever the Patriots decide, it's going to alter the franchise one way or another.

Which Patriots will be back in 2024?

While New England's roster wasn't all that good in 2023, there are several key players heading toward free agency. Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Ezekiel Elliott, and Mike Onwenu are some of the biggest names on the offensive side, while Kyle Dugger, Anfernee Jennings, and Josh Uche are among the defensive players who will hit the open market.

Left tackle Trent Brown is also a free agent, but it seems like he won't be back after a tumultuous end to his second stint in New England.

The Patriots will have a truckload of cap space to work with this offseason, and should be able to bring in some really good players. But a big part of that will depend on who is spending that money.

Two very important Patriots veterans may retire

Matthew Slater is also set to be a free agent, but he is likely going to retire after an incredible 16-year run as the leader of New England's special teams. We've seen this one coming though, as Slater flirted with retirement last offseason.

But center and fellow longtime team captain David Andrews may also be mulling retirement. Andrews, who has anchored the offensive line for eight seasons, will turn 32 this summer.

If the Patriots lose both Slater and Andrews to retirement this offseason, that would be a lot of leadership going out the door.

The Patriots will pick in the top-three of the 2024 NFL Draft

With Sunday's loss, the Patriots locked up at least the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the Commanders beat the Cowboys in the afternoon window, the Pats would select second overall, though that outcome is highly unlikely.

But a top-three pick should help the Patriots get either a new quarterback for the future, or a very talented player to help their quarterback.

USC's Caleb Williams is expected to go with the No. 1 pick. After him there's UNC's Drake Maye and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. as top QB prospects, and the Pats would have their pick of one of those guys. Or they could go with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is fresh off an outstanding season where he caught 67 passes and 14 touchdowns for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Patriots will have a chance to land a potentially franchise-changing talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hopefully they aren't picking this high in future drafts, so they better make sure they hit on this one.

Important Dates in the NFL

January 8, 2024: Teams can begin signing their own free agents for the 2024 season. It's also the earliest date that clubs can renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of 2021 draft picks or undrafted rookies signed in 2022.

Teams can also exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks in 2021, but that probably isn't going to happen with the Patriots and Mac Jones.

February 1, 2024: The East-West Shrine Bowl

February 20, 2024: The window opens for teams to designate Franchise or Transition Players. That window runs through 4pm on March 5.

February 27-March 4, 2024: The NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

March 11, 2024: The "legal tampering" period begins! For two days, teams can contact and negotiate contracts with the agents of players who will officially become unrestricted free agents on March 13.

March 13, 2024: NFL free agency officially begins at 4 pm.

March 24-27, 2024: The annual League Meetings in Orlando, Florida.

April 1, 2024: Teams that have hired a new head coach can begin offseason workout programs. Will the Patriots fall into this category???

April 15, 2024: Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.

April 17, 2024: The deadline for teams to time, test, visit, interview, and/or conduct physical exams with draft- eligible player at team facilities.

April 25-27, 2024: The 2024 NFL Draft takes place in Detroit , Michigan.