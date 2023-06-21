New England Aquarium debuts new African penguin chick

BOSTON - A new African penguin chick made her debut with the penguin colony at the New England Aquarium on Wednesday.

The chick was born in March and now weighs about six and a half pounds. She can now join the colony of 40 other African penguins because her waterproof feathers have come in.

Bray swimming at the New England Aquarium. New England Aquarium

The aquarium named the chick Bray after the donkey-like sounds African penguins make.

African penguins are an endangered species and the aquarium said they've hatched 108 chicks since the 1970s.