Massachusetts car buyers anxious after Trump's tariff announcement

For the past six months, Amber Norton has been planning to buy a new car. That search was sent into high gear this week with new tariffs coming down the pike.

"Definitely a little stressed out. I feel like I have to put a rush on things," said Norton from a car dealership in Norwood. "I don't want to jump into anything, but it does make me a little anxious to get something."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a set of sweeping tariffs that include a 25% tariff on foreign cars and parts.

Buying decisions expedited

Norton was just one of the people who walked into Nucar Honda of Norwood. It's where David Laliberte works as the general manager. There's been a line out the door since word got out about these tariffs last week.

"People want to buy the inventory we have in stock today as opposed to waiting a couple months down the road," said Laliberte. "So, I think what it has done has expedited people's buying decisions. Right now, we are in a good situation because we are selling vehicles, but we don't know where we are going to be 30, 60, or 90 days from now."

WBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller on the condition these tariffs have left on the auto industry:

"The markets and business have made it clear they don't like the uncertainty," Keller said. "Now with all the continuing uncertainty about how it's actually going to work. You can expect political pressure, impacts on the market, and impacts on prices."