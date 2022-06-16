New Bedford Police searching for fugitive and his 2 children who may be in danger
NEW BEDFORD - The two children of a fugitive from New Bedford are missing and might be in danger.
New Bedford Police issued an arrest warrant last week for 46-year-old Leon Mejia Vincente for sexual abuse of a child. Investigators say he has since left the area.
Now police believe his two children, 17-year-old Petronila Mejia-Saquic (a.k.a. Marta Saquic) and 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic, are with him.
Mejia Vincente is originally from Guatemala but had been living in New Bedford.
Anyone who sees him or the children should not approach them, but instead call Massachusetts State Police at 800-527-8873 or New Bedford Police Detective Sasha Vincente at 508-971-8569.
