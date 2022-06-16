Watch CBS News
New Bedford Police searching for fugitive and his 2 children who may be in danger

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW BEDFORD - The two children of a fugitive from New Bedford are missing and might be in danger.

New Bedford Police issued an arrest warrant last week for 46-year-old Leon Mejia Vincente for sexual abuse of a child. Investigators say he has since left the area.

Now police believe his two children, 17-year-old Petronila Mejia-Saquic (a.k.a. Marta Saquic) and 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic, are with him.

Mejia Vincente is originally from Guatemala but had been living in New Bedford. 

newbedford.jpg
Leon Mejia Vincente and his 2 children  Bristol County District Attorney's Office

Anyone who sees him or the children should not approach them, but instead call Massachusetts State Police at 800-527-8873 or New Bedford Police Detective Sasha Vincente at 508-971-8569.

