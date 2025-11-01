Two teenagers killed in early morning New Bedford, Massachusetts crash

Two teenagers died early Saturday morning during an early-morning crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

It happened just before 2 a.m. around the 2.1 mile marker on Route 140 South in New Bedford. A 911 call alerted police to the deadly crash.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said responding officers found a 2019 Honda Civic was involved in the violent crash. The Civic had significant damage to the passenger side and had come to a stop in the wooded area on the right of the road.

Two people had been ejected from the car during the crash.

A 17-year-old boy from West Yarmouth was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was also found with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to an area hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

An 18-year-old Dartmouth boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The district attorney did not release any additional details about the driver's injuries.

Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol District Attorney's office are investigating the crash.

It is not clear what caused the crash or if the driver could face any charges.

There were no other cars involved in the crash, the district attorney's office said.

No additional details are currently available.

Located in southeastern Massachusetts about 35 miles from the Rhode Island border, New Bedford is about 55 miles south of Boston. The Bristol County city has a population of around 100,000 people.