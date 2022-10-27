Watch CBS News
MIT scientists discover neurons that light up when we see images of food

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Most of us perk up when we see a fresh batch of French fries or a big slice of chocolate cake, but why?  Local researchers have some answers.

MIT scientists have discovered a population of neurons in the brain that light up whenever we see images of food. The region is located near neurons that respond to faces, bodies, places, and words, which they say may help explain why food isn't just fuel for our bodies but plays such a powerful role in cultural identity, religious practices, and social interactions.  

The researchers now want to explore how people's responses to certain foods might differ depending on their personal preferences or past experiences.

