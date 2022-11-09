Watch CBS News
Nets name Jacque Vaughn -- not Ime Udoka -- head coach

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- After it seemed like a done deal last week, Ime Udoka will not become the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Instead, interim head coach Jacque Vaughn will have the interim tag removed and officially be named head coach of the franchise.

Vaughn was named interim head coach after the team fired Steve Nash last week. Vaughn was an assistant on Nash's staff, and he had head coaching experience with the Orlando Magic from 2012-15. He also served as interim coach of the Nets before, going 7-3 with that title in 2020.

Earlier this week, a report noted that "strong voices" were urging Nets owner Joe Tsai to not hire Ime Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics for this season after violating team policies. With the Nets dealing with one controversy in Kyrie Irving, the team felt pressure to not invite more controversy with Udoka.

The Nets have gone 2-2 since Vaughn took over as head coach. They're currently 4-7 on the season.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:17 PM

