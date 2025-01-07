Nordstrom is closing stores at 2 Massachusetts malls. Another retail chain will replace both.

PEABODY - Nordstrom is closing stores that anchor two Massachusetts malls, and it's been announced that another retail chain is set to replace both businesses.

Nordstrom store closings

The Nordstrom department store at the Northshore Mall in Peabody will close on Jan. 31. The last day of business for the Nordstrom at South Shore Plaza in Braintree will be March 8.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom said leases for the stores at both malls are expiring soon. The century-old department store chain made a $6.25 billion deal in December to be acquired by Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group.

"Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members," the spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "We're committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, which includes supporting those that are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom."

Massachusetts shoppers can find other Nordstrom stores in Boston, Burlington, Danvers, Framingham, Millbury, Natick and Westwood.

What's going in to closed Nordstrom stores?

Simon, which operates both malls, said Dick's will open stores at both locations currently occupied by Nordstrom.

A Dick's Sporting Goods will come to the South Shore Plaza and a Dick's House of Sport is planned for the Northshore Mall. Both would open sometime in 2026.

A Dick's House of Sport opened its first Boston location last year. Those stores are about 100,000 square feet and feature climbing walls, batting cages and golf bays.

"The sports products and interactive experiences featured at DICK's House of Sport and DICK'S Sporting Goods will generate increased energy, customer traffic and revenue in these spaces, similar to the success we have seen with DICK'S at Simon properties across the country," Simon president of development Mark Silvestri said in a statement.