Neemias Queta was a bright spot for Celtics in season-opening loss to 76ers

The Celtics have a lot of question marks to start the 2025-26 NBA season, and their starting center was one of the biggest ones. Neemias Queta alleviated some of the concerns with the Boston frontcourt with a strong night in the team's season-opening loss to the 76ers Wednesday night.

Queta was one of the bright spots in Boston's collapse to Philadelphia, as he finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in just his seventh career start. He proved over the last two seasons that he can be a solid rotational big for Boston, but the Celtics are relying on Queta to start -- and potentially finish -- games following the offseason departures of big men Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet.

"He's got it in him to be good for us and he did some really good things," head coach Joe Mazzulla said of Queta following Boston's 117-116 loss. "The standard's high for him, I thought he answered the call, and he just has to continue to get better and better."

Queta hit seven of his eight shots over his 25 minutes of action against Philadelphia, as he made the 76ers pay a number of times for losing him in the pick-and-roll. He took full advantage of his easy looks and outbattled Joel Embiid, who hit just one of his nine shots and finished with only four points over 20 minutes for Philly.

Mazzulla subbed Queta out three minutes into the game after he surrendered an offensive board to the 76ers, but Mazzulla warned players that would happen throughout the preseason. Queta shook it off and led Boston's trio of bigs, which also includes Xavier Tillman and Luka Garza.

Boston's frontcourt depth was tested in the second half when Garza was ruled out following a hard bump, which landed the reserve center in concussion protocol. It made Queta's presence even more important for Boston.

Queta was heading toward a strong finish with eight points and three rebounds in the fourth quarter, but he left with just under two minutes left after he picked up his sixth foul. His defense down low was sorely missed when he wasn't on the floor for the final minutes.

It seemed like all that could really slow down Queta on Wednesday night was foul trouble.

Queta's battle with foul trouble

Queta was in Boston's closing lineup -- until his fouls caught up to him.

With his aggressive and energetic playing style, Queta is going to hear some whistles. He fouled out with 1:42 left in the game Wednesday night with the Celtics on top 111-109. The Celtics had to go with Tillman for the final stretch and couldn't close out the 76ers.

Queta made a huge impact during his time on the floor, but he was missed after he fouled out. He appears ready for a bigger role with the Celtics, but will have to keep himself out of foul trouble to really break out and make an impact for Boston.