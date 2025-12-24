Person missing after large fire tears through Needham, Massachusetts home on Christmas Eve
One person is missing after a huge fire tore through a home in Needham, Massachusetts on Christmas Eve.
Flames broke out in large single-family house on Woodworth Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday and quickly went through the roof on the third floor.
"Two occupants escaped, a third is unaccounted for," Jake Wark, the spokesman for the State Fire Marshal's office, said in a statement.
"State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office are assisting but we are a ways off from a cause."
There is extensive damage to the home.
It's not clear yet where the fire started.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.