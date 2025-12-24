Watch CBS News
Person missing after large fire tears through Needham, Massachusetts home on Christmas Eve

Logan Hall
Logan Hall is an Emmy award-winning reporter who joined WBZ-TV in November 2024.
One person is missing after a huge fire tore through a home in Needham, Massachusetts on Christmas Eve.

Flames broke out in large single-family house on Woodworth Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday and quickly went through the roof on the third floor.

"Two occupants escaped, a third is unaccounted for," Jake Wark, the spokesman for the State Fire Marshal's office, said in a statement.

"State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office are assisting but we are a ways off from a cause."

There is extensive damage to the home.

needhamfire.jpg
A huge fire tore through this home on Woodworth Road in Needham, Mass. on Dec. 24, 2025. CBS Boston

It's not clear yet where the fire started.

needham2.jpg
A huge fire tore through this home on Woodworth Road in Needham, Mass. on Dec. 24, 2025. Natick Fire Department

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

