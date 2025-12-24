Person missing after large fire tears through Needham, Massachusetts home on Christmas Eve

One person is missing after a huge fire tore through a home in Needham, Massachusetts on Christmas Eve.

Flames broke out in large single-family house on Woodworth Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday and quickly went through the roof on the third floor.

"Two occupants escaped, a third is unaccounted for," Jake Wark, the spokesman for the State Fire Marshal's office, said in a statement.

"State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office are assisting but we are a ways off from a cause."

There is extensive damage to the home.

A huge fire tore through this home on Woodworth Road in Needham, Mass. on Dec. 24, 2025. CBS Boston

It's not clear yet where the fire started.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.