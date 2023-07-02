Watch CBS News
'Secure your vehicles' Needham police urge after series of car thefts and break-ins

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

NEEDHAM – Police in Needham are warning residents to lock their car doors after a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

Two vehicles were stolen from homes overnight Friday into Saturday. In one case, a resident left their key fob inside the car.

Several additional vehicles were broken into, according to police. They say the thieves were "in and out of a driveway in under 60 seconds."

Police are asking residents for any home surveillance video that may help in their investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
July 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

