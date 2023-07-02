'Secure your vehicles' Needham police urge after series of car thefts and break-ins

NEEDHAM – Police in Needham are warning residents to lock their car doors after a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

Two vehicles were stolen from homes overnight Friday into Saturday. In one case, a resident left their key fob inside the car.

Several additional vehicles were broken into, according to police. They say the thieves were "in and out of a driveway in under 60 seconds."

Police are asking residents for any home surveillance video that may help in their investigation.