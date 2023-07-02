'Secure your vehicles' Needham police urge after series of car thefts and break-ins
NEEDHAM – Police in Needham are warning residents to lock their car doors after a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts.
Two vehicles were stolen from homes overnight Friday into Saturday. In one case, a resident left their key fob inside the car.
Several additional vehicles were broken into, according to police. They say the thieves were "in and out of a driveway in under 60 seconds."
Police are asking residents for any home surveillance video that may help in their investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.