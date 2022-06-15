Celtics Game 6 NBA Finals watch party to be held at Fenway Park

BOSTON – The City of Boston and Red Sox are teaming up to host a watch party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at Fenway Park.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Celtics face the Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday at 9 p.m. with Boston trailing the series 3-2.

Tickets to watch the game on the video board are free and can be claimed through the Red Sox website. All tickets are for general admission in the lower seating bowl.

Limited concessions will be sold.

"These watch parties are large-scale events that require careful planning for public safety, and the late starts mean even more planning to balance neighborhood quality of life late into the night," Wu said in a statement. "Despite our storied championship sports teams, Boston doesn't have a history of hosting many of these free watch parties, so we have worked to test out different locations and learn from each event as we go. I'm grateful to the Red Sox for joining alongside us to cheer on our beloved team in a welcoming, exciting venue."