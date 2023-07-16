Malden family pleading for return of missing teen Nayleiah Spencer Cradock

MALDEN - A Malden family is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teenage girl, saying her disappearance is suspicious to them.

Nayleiah Spencer Cradock, 14, is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Every night before Nayleiah went to bed, her grandmother peeked into her room to say good night.

"Now I find myself going by her room a lot and I look and I cry. I miss her, I just want her to come home," said Nayleiah's grandmother, Annie Ruth Spencer.

The 14-year-old went missing Thursday, leaving her Malden home just after her grandmother left for work.

"She was in bed sleeping, it was morning time," said Spencer.

The Spencer family notified police immediately, claiming Nayleiah's cellphone left behind sparked suspicions.

"You know 14-year-old kids, they're attached to their phones. Her phone was also left here as well, that was the first red flag," said Nayleiah's cousin, Kayla.

"A detective came and they started searching the area," said Spencer.

The family told WBZ TV detectives have checked surveillance cameras in the area. The last place the teenager was spotted was walking along Ferry Street and fast.

"Then after that there was no more footage," said Spencer.

The Spencer family is concerned a social media interaction may have played a role in the disappearance.

"I'm just angry about it that she's not here. I'm sad, I'm depressed, she needs to be home," said Spencer.

Now the grieving family is pleading with the public - if you see Nayleiah, call police immediately.

"Bring her back. That's all I want is for my grandbaby to come back," said Spencer.