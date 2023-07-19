Watch CBS News
Missing Malden teen NayLeiah Spencer Cradock found safe, police say

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MALDEN - Malden police announced Wednesday that missing 14-year-old NayLeiah Spencer Cradock has been found safe.

She went missing last Thursday. Cradock's family feared that she was being exploited by someone she met playing an online game.

Teachers, relatives and neighbors came together at the family's Malden home to show their support. Police thanked the community for all their help and said she will be reunited with her family. 

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 4:11 PM

