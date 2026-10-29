Navy sailor from Massachusetts killed in fiery Florida car crash

A young U.S. Navy sailor from Webster, Massachusetts, died in a fiery car crash in Florida along with two other service members last weekend.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Francois Longdayeyambete had just enlisted in the Navy on July 9. He was a 2026 graduate of Bartlett High School.

CBS affiliate WKRG reported that the car the three sailors were in hit a barrier, flipped over and caught fire at about 1:30 a.m. in Pensacola. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The other two sailors were identified as Drekwon Bagley, of Michigan, and David Deanda, of California.

"The Navy mourns the loss of our shipmates and extends our deepest condolences to the sailors' families, friends, and fellow sailors during this difficult time," Navy spokesman Cmdr. David Gardner said in a statement.

Francois Longdayeyambete US Navy

Longdayeyambete played defensive tackle and tight end on the varsity football team. Webster Public Schools Supt. Monique Pierangeli said the school community is mourning the "unimaginable loss."

"Francois was a bright light in our school community," she said in a statement. "His positivity, humility, and infectious smile brought joy to the halls of Bartlett High School."

Pierangeli said it was his dream to serve the country.

"He was incredibly proud to have recently completed basic training, a testament to his dedication, determination, and commitment to service," Pierangeli said. "We are immensely proud of Francois, his accomplishments, and the honorable young man he became. His kindness, energy, and compassion left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know him."