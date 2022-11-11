Visit a national park for free on Veterans Day

Visit a national park for free in honor of Veterans Day

To celebrate Veterans Day, Americans can visit a national park for free on Friday.

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees in honor of the holiday. They are also offering free lifetime military passes to veterans.

The free passes provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks and wildlife refugees.

In Massachusetts, parking fees are being waived Friday at all state parks, and interpretative programming will be offered at state parks throughout the holiday weekend.