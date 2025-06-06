National Donut Day deals, free food can be found around Boston today

Today is National Donut Day, and Massachusetts loves its donuts. Here's where you can find find free treats and other deals being offered in the Boston area.

Dunkin' National Donut Day deal

Dunkin', which celebrated its 75th birthday at its original location in Quincy last month, is offering a free donut with any beverage purchase. It's also dropping a coffee and donut merchandise line in collaboration with Stoney Clover Lane.

Honey Dew Donuts free donut

New England chain Honeydew Donuts is giving out free donuts with the purchase of any medium beverage.

Kane's Donuts

Kane's Donuts in Saugus and Boston, known for its indulgent creations, is offering a free medium iced or hot coffee and a free donut with the purchase of a dozen donuts.

Blackbird Doughnuts

Blackbird Doughnuts, which has multiple Boston-area locations, is advertising $1 vanilla glazed donuts on Friday, along with limited edition pre-order packs.

Union Square Donuts

Somerville's Union Square Donuts is giving away $50 gift cards to three lucky customers. Head over to their Facebook page for more information.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, a national chain with a Walpole location, is giving away one free cinnamon sugar donut to customers on Friday, no purchase necessary. There's also a one-day deal of a half dozen cinnamon sugar donuts for $6, available in-store and online.

7-Eleven National Donut Day deal

7Rewards members can get a classic glazed donut for 50 cents at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Salvation Army donut delivery

The Salvation Army, which says National Donut Day began during World War I to boost moral among soldiers, is making special donut distributions to first responders and veterans in Boston, Fitchburg, Lynn, Marlboro, Pittsfield, the North Shore and southeastern Mass.