Natick select board chair's car vandalized amid immigration policy debate in town

NATICK - Natick Select Board Chair Kathryn Coughlin discovered her car, parked in her own driveway, with the words "DEPORT ILLEGALS" spray painted across the side.

Coughlin has declined to comment further on the vandalism, saying she'll reserve her comments for public select board meetings.

Proposed immigration policy

At a select board meeting on November 20, ten days before the vandalism, Coughlin outlined the town's new proposed immigration policy, referred to it as "Welcoming Communities."

The policy would codify existing law, she explained, that town employees - like police - have no legal authority "to act as immigration agents," she said in the public meeting.

Town employees would not have the right to question immigration status or documentation of citizens, except in human resource situations.

"The timing of the roll out of this policy post-election is utterly coincidental," Coughlin said. "This is not a reaction to recent elections, nor is it a response to fear mongering or social media posts." Conversations about the policy began in 2022, she explained.

Natick police investigate vandalism

The vandalism on Coughlin's car, which Natick police are investigating, is indicative of how controversial the proposal has been in town. Paul Piccioli, a resident of 54 years in Natick, decided Wednesday to throw his hat in the ring for an open select board seat in part because of this proposed policy. He says now is not the right time, and in particular, he is concerned about the policy being "pushed through" by the current select board.

Natick Select Board Chair Kathryn Coughlin's car was spray painted in her driveway. Natick Police

"We don't know if we're going to get flooded with immigrants saying 'oh go to Natick from Framingham. Natick is a sanctuary city, they'll protect us,'" Piccioli said. "'You can get arrested, the police won't work with ICE or whoever.' I don't really know. But I just don't think we need it right now," he explained.

Others in town feel the policy change - which has not yet been voted on - is necessary. "This country is built on immigrants," said Alessandro Lindsey. "The difference between legal and illegal is simply paperwork."

One thing both sides agree on is that the vandalism to the chair's property is a step too far. "If we disagree on this topic, let's talk about it. I feel very bad that that happened to her, that's not right," said Piccioli.

"It's done out of fear and desperation, and no one deserves that, especially not people sacrificing their own time for the community," said Lindsey.

There is a vote on the proposal scheduled for December 18.