First baseman Nathaniel Lowe reportedly finalizing deal with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are on the verge adding some pop at first base, with the team reportedly finalizing a deal with veteran Nathaniel Lowe.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the two sides were nearing a deal Sunday night. Lowe was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals last Thursday and cleared waivers over the weekend, opening the door for the 30-year-old first baseman to join Boston.

Who is Nathaniel Lowe?

Lowe is in his seventh season in the big leagues, but struggled through his lone season with the Nationals. He was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the offseason and landed a one-year, $10.3 million deal with Washington in arbitration, but slashed just .216/.292/.373 with 17 doubles, 16 homers, and 68 RBI over 490 at-bats with the Nationals.

Lowe has been better against right-handed pitching this season, with a .732 OPS and 14 of his home runs. He hit just .174 with a .516 OPS in his 82 games against lefties.

He really fell off over the last six weeks though, with Lowe slashing just .205/.278/.341 in his 24 games in July before he went just 3-for-33 in August. But Lowe will bring postseason experience and a World Series ring to Boston, after he was a key bat for the Rangers in the team's 2023 championship run. Lowe hit just .212 that postseason, but he clubbed a pair of homers in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, which the Rangers won in seven games. Lowe hit three homers, two doubles, and drove in six runs that October for Texas, as the Rangers went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

Lowe has slashed .263/.346/.424 for his career. His best season came in 2022 with the Rangers, when Lowe hit a career-best .302 to go with 27 home runs, 26 doubles, and 76 RBI.

How will Nathaniel Lowe fit with Red Sox?

Since Triston Casas was lost for the season back in May, the Red Sox have relied on a platoon of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez at first base. Gonzalez has been excellent all season against left-handed pitching and will remain in the lineup when a southpaw is on the mound, either at first base or second base.

Lowe will likely take over against righties for the struggling Toro, who started out hot but has slashed just .164/.224/.284 over his last 21 games.

The Red Sox are currently 68-57 on the season and tied with the Seattle Mariners for the top American League Wild Card spot. Both teams sit 0.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card standings.