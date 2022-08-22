Nathan Eovaldi scratched again, won't start Tuesday vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON -- Neck soreness is going to cost Nate Eovaldi another turn in the Red Sox rotation. Eovaldi has been scratched from his Tuesday night start against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi missed his Aug. 18 start against the Pirates with a sore trap muscle. The hope was that the righty would be ready to go for the start of Boston's three-game series with the Blue Jays this week, but manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Eovaldi "hasn't been able to bounce back."

The hope is that Eovaldi will be able to avoid a stint on the Injured List, but even that is up in the air at the moment.

Eovaldi, 32, entered the season as Boston's de facto ace and got the start on Opening Day for the third straight year. He missed time in June with lower-back inflammation, and is 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA over 18 starts this season.

The Red Sox head into Tuesday's game at 60-62 and are six games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.