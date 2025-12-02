Massive fire at Nashua, New Hampshire apartments leaves at least 5 hurt

At least five people were taken to the hospital after a massive fire broke out in Nashua, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, police said.

Nashua Police Sgt. John Cinelli said someone called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the fire on Vine Street. At least two buildings, which appear to be multi-family homes, have been heavily damaged.

"We have been assisting the Fire Department with evacuating surrounding residences, and at least 5 have been transported to the hospital unknown the severity of injuries. I believe all were for evaluation," Cinelli told WBZ-TV in an email.

There's no word yet on how or where the fire started.

Firefighters from Hudson, Manchester, and Lowell, Massachusetts were among the several departments called in to help put out the fire.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Nashua, New Hampshire is 45 miles northwest of Boston.