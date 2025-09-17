Watch CBS News
Local News

New vending machine dispenses clean needles, Narcan in Boston

By
Samantha Chaney
Samantha Chaney
Samantha Chaney joined WBZ-TV in September 2024 as a multi-skilled journalist and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Samantha Chaney

/ CBS Boston

Vending machine in Boston dispenses clean needles, Narcan
Vending machine in Boston dispenses clean needles, Narcan 02:00

Outside the NeighborHealth Center in East Boston, a new vending machine is offering far more than snacks and water. 

"We have socks, we have gloves, we have blankets," explained Desiree Millett, Clinical Administrative Director of Recovery Services. "We also have what we call 'safer use kits' for people who actively use drugs." 

Clean needles, fentanyl test strips

The machine is stocked with essential items like clean needles, fentanyl test strips, and free naloxone, also known as Narcan, the life-saving medication which quickly reverses opioid overdoses. The product is free and accessible when a user provides a zip code. 

Since 2023, Millett has been working to bring the machine to the clinic through a Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) grant aimed to make naloxone more accessible in high-risk communities. 

Vending machine Boston
Vending machine outside NeighborHealth Center in East Boston. CBS Boston

"So far in 2025, we've distributed 20,000 naloxone doses through these machines and other BPHC initiatives," said Shereen Sodder, Director of the Boston Overdose Data to Action Project.

"Reduce the stigma"

This is the first vending machine in Boston that's both outdoors and available to the public 24 hours a day. Four others are located indoors across the city, including one at Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a nonprofit serving homeless and at-risk youth. 

"When young people come into Bridge, they are always in a place of crisis, and there's a lot going on," said Program Director Peter Ducharme. His hope is that the anonymity of the machine will reduce the stigma of getting help. 

"We hope it makes it just a real normative process to be able to ask for these types of resources," Ducharme said.

Samantha Chaney

Samantha Chaney joined WBZ-TV in September 2024 as a multi-skilled journalist and reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue