Watch CBS News
Local News

Nantucket High School student killed in motorcycle crash; classes canceled

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

NANTUCKET - A Nantucket High School student was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Classes were canceled Friday, but the school building was open for anyone seeking support services.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our high school students in a tragic motor vehicle accident yesterday," Superintendent Beth Hallet said in a statement.

Nantucket police said they responded at 2:42 p.m. Thursday to a crash between a motorcycle and truck at the Milestone Road and New South Road intersection. They said the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released. The crash is under investigation. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 9:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.