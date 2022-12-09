Nantucket High School student killed in motorcycle crash; classes canceled

NANTUCKET - A Nantucket High School student was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Classes were canceled Friday, but the school building was open for anyone seeking support services.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our high school students in a tragic motor vehicle accident yesterday," Superintendent Beth Hallet said in a statement.

Nantucket police said they responded at 2:42 p.m. Thursday to a crash between a motorcycle and truck at the Milestone Road and New South Road intersection. They said the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released. The crash is under investigation.