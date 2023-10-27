"My heart is breaking"; Family grieves the loss of Lewiston shooting victims Aaron and Bill Young

GRAFTON - Wendy Bell is broken and overcome with pain and grief about the loss of her brother Bill Young and his son, her nephew, Aaron Young of Winthrop, Maine.

"There's is nothing anybody can say or do to make it better. There one minute. Gone the next. For no reason," Bell cried.

Both were inside the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley where one of the mass shootings took place.

"It's unfathomable that it would happen. You can't even go bowling. You can't go have a drink in a bar or enjoy a meal with your family without fear," Bell cried.

Aaron was only 14 years old, a sophomore at Winthrop High and an avid bowler.

Aaron Young was bowling with his father when both were killed in the Lewiston, Maine shootings. Family photo

He was there that night getting a lesson from his youth bowling coach Bob Violette, who was also killed that night.

"He's a cool kid. He loved bowling. He loved spending time with his dad," she said.

Forty-four-year-old Bill Young was mechanic with a contagious laugh. He leaves behind a wife and 18-year-old daughter.

Bill Young was bowling with his son when both were killed in Lewiston, Maine. Family photo

"He loved to laugh. His laugh was so, it's just so unique. He loved to make people laugh, sometimes at my expense. My heart is breaking for my sister-in-law and for my niece Lauren," Bell said.

Right now, so many unanswered questions go through her heart and mind about the shooter.

"Did nobody see him walking towards the building? What was going through my brother's and my nephew's mind's," she cried.

Bell says the loss of her brother and nephew will impact her for the rest of her life.

But the love of family, friends and Lewiston community will help carry her through this unimaginable tragedy.

"I appreciate the support from the communities. So many friends loved ones, aquaitances, that's what get you through it. Love," she said.

She will miss the annual summer getaways and all the laughter the shared.

A fund has been set up to support the family.

"You take for granted that you have another opportunity to talk to somebody and you never know," she said.