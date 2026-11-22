Keegan Murray's putback over three defenders with 5 seconds left lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 97-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Kings snapped an eight-game losing streak and earned their first home win this season following the back-and-forth game down the stretch.

Trailing by one with 11.8 seconds left, Darius Acuff Jr. drove the lane and his shot was off. Murray grabbed the putback and scored to give the Kings the one-point advantage.

Payton Pritchard had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his 20-footer was off.

All five Kings starters reached double-figure scoring and were led by Acuff Jr.'s 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Murray added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Jayson Tatum (rest), Derrick White (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (illness) did not play against Sacramento, leaving Boston undermanned going into the matchup.

The Celtics' defense suffocated the Kings early on, forcing multiple turnovers and vaulted Boston to an early 10-0 lead to start the game.

It looked like Sacramento was on its way to a ninth straight loss entering the second half down 54-41. The Kings' defense, which ranks among the bottom of the league in opponent points per game at 120.7, held the Celtics well below that.

A 35-13 third quarter in favor of Sacramento was the difference maker, as Boston missed all 13 of its 3-point attempts in the period. The Celtics took 58 3-pointers on the game and only shot 22%.

Sacramento took a 76-67 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Celtics fought back. Pritchard hit a step back shot to put Celtics up 96-95 with 11.8 seconds to go.

Paul George scored 19 points to lead the Celtics.

Celtics: Visit Golden State on Sunday.

Kings: Host San Antonio on Monday.

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