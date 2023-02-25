Neighbors push to save iconic mural outside Middle East club in Central Square

CAMBRIDGE - Neighbors are pushing to save an iconic Central Square mural before new development potentially knocks it down.

The mural outside the famed Middle East Club has been a staple of the community for 30 years. Neighbors liken it to the Citgo sign in Kenmore Square. The art features people who lived in the neighborhood in the early 90s.

"This is my neighbor Vincent Young and his daughter Amanda. Unfortunately, Vincent passed away," remembers Jeffrey Dunn, pointing to faces on the mural.

Dunn was the photographer for the mural. The artist used his photos to recreate the images on the wall.

Jeffrey Dunn admires the mural in Central Square. CBS Boston

"Most of the pictures of the people in this mural were people in the Central Square area," he said. "A grandma who used to run a hardware store. A guy on rollers skates they used to call Dr. Love."

"The Reverend Larry Love is also an iconic figure in Cambridge," adds David Fichter, talking about Dr. Love, "He used to dress up colorfully in Harvard Square on roller-skates, and direct traffic with a baton."

Fichter also remembers a boy named Louis who is painted on the wall next to his best friend. The boy died in grade school.

The boy in the mural. CBS Boston

"His teacher from 29 years ago, his kindergarten teacher, looks at him and remembers him," continues Fichter.

The art is at risk of being lost because the building is being redeveloped into a hotel with restaurant space. Fichter is behind the push to save the mural. He spoke with the owner and the developers with the hopes of finding a compromise.

"We aren't against the development. We just want to make sure the mural stays here," explains Fichter.

"I hope that it can be saved. If not right here, that it's duplicated somewhere else around Central Square," adds Dunn.

Fichter believes the art could be preserved or recreated in the new development. He spoke with the original muralist, Daniel Galvez. The artist is willing to come back and paint the mural again.