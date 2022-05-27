"School shooter" signs found in 3 New Hampshire communities

BARNSTEAD, N.H. -- Multiple signs saying "school shooter" have been found in Barnstead, Epsom, and Pittsfield, New Hampshire, the state's Department of Safety announced Friday.

At this time, they don't believe there are imminent threats to any schools but there will be an increased amount of police officers at the school until the Department of Safety investigates more thoroughly.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety is investigating signs that read 'school shooter!' which were found in multiple communities New Hampshire Department of Safety

One such sign was written on a paper plate. The safety department released a photo of the plate but blurred part of it "to protect the integrity of the investigation."