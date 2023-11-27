Watch CBS News
Local News

Born with crooked legs, Gumby is a kitten looking for a good home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MSPCA is looking for home for cat with crooked legs
MSPCA is looking for home for cat with crooked legs 00:39

BOSTON - MSPCA Angell is hoping to find a home for a kitten named Gumby.

gumby-is-able-to-move-around-and-use-the-litterbox-despite-his-leg-defo.jpg
Gumby is looking for a good home. MSPCA-Angell

The playful kitten has crooked back legs, but it doesn't stop him from getting around or using the litterbox. Rescuers say Gumby came from a shelter in Texas. Surgery to fix his legs would not improve his quality of life, so doctors say it's not worth putting him through the painful process.

"We've never seen a cat quite like this," said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine. "Both of Gumby's back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around - often on all fours."  

Anyone interested in adopting Gumby can reach out to MSPCA Angell.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 7:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.