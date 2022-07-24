Watch CBS News
Local News

3 cars destroyed by fire at summit of Mount Washington

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

GORHAM, N.H. – Three cars were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning on the auto road at the summit of Mount Washington.

The auto road was busy with cars making a sunrise drive when flames broke out among several vehicles.

Strong winds on the Mount Washington summit caused the flames to quickly spread.

Gorham firefighters responded and knocked down the fire. The cause of the flames is undetermined because of the extent of damage, but it is not considered suspicious.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to make their way up the auto road to the fire after leaving the station. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 3:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.